Baptist Health Foundation names chief philanthropy officer

Jacksonville, Fla.-based Baptist Health Foundation named Kimberly Jones as senior vice president and chief philanthropy officer, according to a Sept. 6 news release shared with Becker's.

Ms. Jones has more than two decades of experience in philanthropy and donor engagement and joined the Baptist Health Foundation in May 2022 as the associate chief philanthropy officer. She previously served as the chief development officer for the University of Florida College of Medicine - Jacksonville and assistant vice president for the University of Florida Health Jacksonville. She was responsible for all fundraising, engagement, and development strategies.

Michael Mayo, DHA, president and CEO of Baptist Health, said that Ms. Jones is vital in fueling growth and innovation in the community.

"She is a mission-driven leader with a gift for building and sustaining relationships. I know she is looking forward to working with our generous donors to Baptist Health and Wolfson Children’s Hospital," said Dr. Mayo.