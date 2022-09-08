Fisher-Titus Medical Center taps Dr. David Levine as new chief medical officer

Norwalk, Ohio-based Fisher-Titus Medical Center named David Levine, MD, its new chief medical officer Sept. 2. His appointment is effective Sept. 19.

Prior to Fisher-Titus, Dr. Levine joined Knoxville, Tenn.-based TeamHealth in 2010 and began leading Lima, Ohio-based St. Rita's Medical Center's emergency department. He currently serves as regional medical director over 25 emergency departments and hospitalist programs across Ohio, New York and Pennsylvania.

Dr. Levine plans on serving as a practicing emergency medicine physician in the Fisher-Titus emergency department in addition to his CMO responsibilities.

"Dr. Levine brings with him a wealth of knowledge and experience and I am excited to welcome him to our team," said Brent Burkey, MD, president and CEO of Fisher-Titus.