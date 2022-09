Fremont, Ohio-based ProMedica Memorial Hospital and ProMedica Fostoria (Ohio) Community Hospital have named Jodi Rucker, MSN, RN, as the new president of both hospitals, effective Sept. 5.

Ms. Rucker has been serving as interim president since April 2022. She is currently both hospitals' vice president of patient care and chief nursing officer. She will continue to serve in these roles while president.

Ms. Rucker began her time with the ProMedica hospitals in 2013.