Loyola Medicine names Shana Jo Crews vice president

Maywood, Ill.-based Loyola Medicine has named Shana Jo Crews regional vice president of advocacy and government relations, according to a Sept. 9 release shared with Becker's.

Ms. Crews most recently served as government relations director for the American Cancer Society Cancer Action Network in Illinois and Iowa, the release said.

Loyola's advocacy and government relations team aims to give the community resources to engage in health policy conversations and advocates for public policies that improve healthcare, according to the release.