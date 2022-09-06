University Hospitals names chief diversity officer

Cleveland-based University Hospitals has named Celina Cunanan, MSN, APRN, its chief diversity, equity and belonging officer.

Ms. Cunanan has served University Hospitals for 21 years, according to a Sept. 6 news release from the health system. Most recently, she served as director of the system's office of community impact, equity, diversity and inclusion and co-chair of its social justice and equity committee.

In her new role, Ms. Cucanan will be tasked with developing a companywide strategy to improve diversity, equity and inclusion. Additionally, she will help lead the development of a new health center in the underserved Glenville, Ohio area, according to the release.