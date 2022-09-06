University Hospitals names chief diversity officer

Alexis Kayser -

Cleveland-based University Hospitals has named Celina Cunanan, MSN, APRN, its chief diversity, equity and belonging officer. 

Ms. Cunanan has served University Hospitals for 21 years, according to a Sept. 6 news release from the health system. Most recently, she served as director of the system's office of community impact, equity, diversity and inclusion and co-chair of its social justice and equity committee. 

In her new role, Ms. Cucanan will be tasked with developing a companywide strategy to improve diversity, equity and inclusion. Additionally, she will help lead the development of a new health center in the underserved Glenville, Ohio area, according to the release. 

Copyright © 2022 Becker's Healthcare. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy. Cookie Policy. Linking and Reprinting Policy.

 

Featured Learning Opportunities

Featured Whitepapers

Featured Webinars

10 Most-Read Articles