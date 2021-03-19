27 recent hospital, health system executive moves

The following hospital and health system executive moves have been reported by or shared with Becker's since March 12:

1. Derek Angus, MD, was named executive vice president and chief innovation officer of Pittsburgh-based UPMC.

2. Thomas Arnold was named CFO of Atlanta-based Piedmont Healthcare.

3. Bryan Bateman resigned as CEO of Poplar Bluff (Mo.) Regional Medical Center.

4. Eric Bieber, MD, plans to retire in July as president and CEO of Rochester (N.Y.) Regional Health.

5. Tim Billiar, MD, was named executive vice president and chief scientific officer of UPMC.

6. Damond Boatwright was named president and CEO of Springfield, Ill.-based Hospital Sisters Health System.

7. O'Neil Britton, MD, was chosen as senior vice president of operations and associate COO of Boston-based Mass General Brigham.

8. Tyra Bryant-Stephens, MD, was named senior director of the new Center for Health Equity at Children's Hospital of Philadelphia.

9. Bryan Cross, PharmD, was chosen as president of MidMichigan Medical Center–Midland (Mich.)

10. Leslie Davis was named executive vice president of UPMC and president of the health system's 40-hospital, $10 billion health services division.

11. Ashley Dickinson was promoted to CEO of Valparaiso, Ind.-based Northwest Health.

12. Maureen Harding, MSN, BSN, RN, was named vice president of nursing operations at West Orange, N.J.-based RWJBarnabas Health.

13. Donna Harris was named CEO of Encompass Health Rehabilitation Hospital of Waco (Texas), which is under construction.

14. Nancy Holecek, BSN, RN, will move to an expanded role of senior vice president and CNO of RWJBarnabas Health.

15. Hyung Kim, MD, resigned as president of Mercy Health Saint Mary's in Grand Rapids, Mich.

16. Joon Lee, MD, was named senior vice president of UPMC and president of UPMC's physician services division.

17. José López, MD, was named CMO of Holy Cross Health in Fort Lauderdale, Fla.

18. Nicholas Lymberopoulos was named chief executive of Providence Cedars-Sinai Tarzana (Calif.) Medical Center.

19. Laura Mansfield, MSN, RN, was named senior vice president and CNO of Bel Air-based University of Maryland Upper Chesapeake Health.

20. Patrick O'Shaughnessy, DO, was chosen as the new president and CEO of Catholic Health.

21. Mary Beth Russell, PhD, RN, was named vice president of professional development, innovation and research for RWJBarnabas Health.

22. Sanjay Shetty, MD, was chosen as the first president of Steward North America, a division of Dallas-based Steward Health Care.

23. Cheyenne "Rene" Thomas was named vice president of human resources at Citrus Memorial Hospital in Inverness, Fla.

24. Amanze Ugoji, MD, was chosen as the new CEO of Washington Regional Medical Center in Plymouth, N.C.

25. Colin Ward was named system senior vice president and COO of University of Maryland Upper Chesapeake Health.

26. Donald Yealy, MD, was named senior vice president of UPMC and CMO of the health system's health services division.

27. Faheem Younus, MD, was named vice president of quality and chief quality officer of University of Maryland Upper Chesapeake Health.

