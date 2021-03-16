Steward Health Care names inaugural North America division president

Sanjay Shetty, MD, was chosen as the first president of Steward North America, a division of Dallas-based Steward Health Care.

Dr. Shetty is president overseeing Steward Health Care's 12 acute care hospitals in Texas, Florida, Louisiana, and Arkansas. He will lead the day-to-day operations of Steward North America, while Ralph de la Torre, MD, becomes chairman and CEO of that division, Steward Health Care said in a March 16 news release. Dr. de la Torre will also serve as executive chairman of Steward International.

Dr. Shetty joined Steward Health Care in 2010. Before becoming president of the private, physician-owned health care network's Southern region, he served as the president of Steward Health Care Network, a Massachusetts-based physician network.

He is a practicing radiologist and teaches at Boston-based Tufts University School of Medicine.

Dr. Shetty holds a medical degree from Harvard Medical School in Boston and an MBA from the Wharton School at the University of Pennsylvania in Philadelphia.

