21 recent hospital, health system executive moves

The following hospital and health system executive moves have been reported since Jan. 15:

1. Jason Adams was named president of Texarkana, Texas-based Christus St. Michael Health System.

2. Ken Bacon was named president and CEO of Altamonte Springs, Fla.-based AdventHealth's multistate division.

3. Charlie Button, CEO of Regional Medical Center in Manchester, Iowa, is resigning.

4. Chris Carle was named COO of St. Elizabeth Dearborn in Lawrenceburg, Ind.

5. Nolan Chang, MD, was named executive vice president of strategy, corporate development, and finance for the Permanente Federation's national Permanente leadership team.

6. Jonathan Cohen was named COO of the Feinstein Institutes for Medical Research, the science arm of New Hyde Park, N.Y.-based Northwell Health.

7. Sunil "Sunny" Eappen, MD, has been tapped as interim president of Brigham and Women's Hospital in Boston.

8. Doug Hammer is retiring as senior vice president and general counsel at Salt Lake City-based Intermountain Healthcare.

9. Greg Hoffman was named CFO of Providence, a 51-hospital health system based in Renton, Wash.

10. John Mahalik was named CEO of the Metrocrest Hospital Authority in Carrollton, Texas, according to the Carrollton Leader.

11. Dr. Karen Marhefka was named deputy CIO and vice president of information technology for the combined medical group of West Orange, N.J.-based RWJBarnabas Health and Rutgers Health, a part of New Brunswick, N.J.-based Rutgers University.

12. Emily Mintner was named assistant administrator of Citrus Memorial Hospital in Inverness, Fla.

13. Tyler Munson was promoted to senior vice president of operations for Dallas-based Southwestern Health Resources.

14. Paul Olivier was named vice president of Akron (Ohio) Children's Hospital Mahoning Valley.

15. John Petrov was named senior vice president and chief human resources officer for The Guthrie Clinic in Sayre, Pa.

16. Stonish Pierce was named COO of Fort Lauderdale, Fla.-based Holy Cross Health.

17. Mark Robinson was chosen as COO of Dallas-based Steward Health Care's western region.

18. Andrei Soran was named CEO of Pipeline Health, a Los Angeles-based hospital owner and operator.

19. Lisa Vance, chief executive of Providence's Oregon region, was named president of operations and strategy for the Renton, Wash.-based health system's northern regions: Alaska, Oregon, Washington state and Montana.

20. Erik Wexler, chief executive of Providence's Southern California region, was named president of operations and strategy for the Renton, Wash.-based health system's southern regions: Northern California, Southern California, Texas and New Mexico, said Providence.

21. Nathaniel Zuziak, DO, was named medical director of Indianapolis Rehabilitation Hospital in Carmel, Ind.

