Pipeline Health names new CEO

Pipeline Health, a Los Angeles-based hospital owner and operator, named Andrei Soran CEO, according to a Jan. 19 news release.

Mr. Soran is a licensed physical therapist. He will succeed Jim Edwards, who will serve as senior vice president of Pipeline Health.

"We're thrilled for Andrei to join our family," Nick Orzano, co-president of Pipeline Health, said in the release. "His exceptional track record makes him the right leader during this critical time as we continue to fulfill our mission of delivering the quality and compassionate healthcare services our communities deserve."

Previously, Mr. Soran led Trident USA Health Services, a mobile diagnostic services provider serving customers across the U.S. He also served as CEO of Verity Health, a six-hospital system based in El Segundo, Calif., and COO of Detroit Medical Center.

