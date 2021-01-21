Christus St. Michael Health System names new president

Christus St. Michael Health System named Jason Adams president, effective Feb. 15, the Texarkana, Texas-based organization said.

Mr. Adams will replace Jason Rounds, who is leaving his role Feb. 12.

Lexington, Ky.-based CHI Saint Joseph Health named Mr. Adams president of Saint Joseph East and COO of Saint Joseph Hospital in 2019. Before that, he served as system COO of Christus Good Shepherd Health System in Longview, Texas. He also was executive vice president and COO of Cape Cod Healthcare in Hyannis, Mass., and regional COO of Christus St. Vincent Regional Medical Center in Santa Fe, N.M.

Mr. Adams earned an MBA and a master's degree in health administration from Georgia State University in Atlanta.

