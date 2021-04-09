16 hospital, health system executive moves

The following hospital and health system executive moves have been reported by or shared with Becker's since April 2:

1. Robert (Bob) Adcock was named CEO of Springfield (Vt.) Hospital.

2. Bill Arnold was named president and CEO of Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital in New Brunswick, N.J.

3. Jennifer Bertrand was named CFO of Randolph, Vt.-based Gifford Health Care.

4. Jeffrey Brickman is retiring as president and CEO of Lewistown-based Central Maine Healthcare.

5. Diane Comer was chosen as chief information technology officer of Oakland, Calif.-based Kaiser Permanente.

6. Mandy Eaton was named COO of Greensboro, N.C.-based Cone Health.

7. Erik Helms was named senior vice president and chief payer performance officer of Winston-Salem, N.C.-based Novant Health.

8. Matt Krause was named chief administrative officer of Aspirus Keweenaw Hospital in Laurium, Mich., and its clinics.

9. Mark Marsh was named president and CEO of Owensboro (Ky.) Health.

10. Linda McHugh was named chief experience and people officer of Edison, N.J.-based Hackensack Meridian Health.

11. Christina Oh was named CEO of Charleston, S.C.-based Trident Health.

12. Marlon Priest, MD, was named chief clinical officer of Greensboro, N.C.-based Cone Health.

13. Peter Slavin, MD, president of Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston, is leaving the hospital.

14. Dennis Welsh was named vice president of rural health transformation at Easton-based University of Maryland Shore Regional Health and executive director of University of Maryland Shore Medical Center at Chestertown.

15. Lara Wilson was named director of rural healthcare transformation at University of Maryland Shore Medical Center at Chestertown.

16. Michelle Ziakas, MSN, RN, was named associate chief nursing officer of St. Joseph Medical Center in Houston.

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2021. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.