Massachusetts General Hospital president to step down after 18 years

Peter Slavin, MD, president of Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston, is leaving the institution, according to The Boston Globe.

The decision comes as the hospital's parent company, Boston-based Mass General Brigham, rebrands from Partners HealthCare.

Partners HealthCare announced its rebrand to Mass General Brigham in November 2019. The state's largest health system said the move was part of a strategy for the health system to work more cohesively.

Mass General Brigham has about 74,000 employees in Massachusetts and includes renowned Massachusetts General Hospital and Brigham and Women's Hospital.

Dr. Slavin has served as president of Massachusetts General Hospital since 2003. Before that, he served as chairman and CEO of the Massachusetts General Physicians Organization from 1999-2002, after serving as president of Barnes-Jewish Hospital in St. Louis. He also previously served as senior vice president and CMO of Massachusetts General Hospital.

Dr. Slavin said he plans to stay at the hospital until his successor arrives, according to the Globe, which cites an email to staff April 7.

He told the newspaper he has not explored new job opportunities.

He also told the newspaper he supports Mass General Brigham's integration strategy and that "it's a good time to have a new captain of the ship."

