Maryland health system taps 2 leaders for rural transformation team

Dennis Welsh and Lara Wilson have been chosen to lead rural health transformation initiatives at Easton-based University of Maryland Shore Regional Health.

Mr. Welsh was named vice president of rural health transformation and executive director of University of Maryland Shore Medical Center at Chestertown, according to an April 5 Shore Regional Health news release.

Ms. Wilson was named director of rural healthcare transformation at Shore Medical Center at Chestertown.

Mr. Welsh, who joined the Shore Regional Health leadership team in early April, previously served as president and CEO of Machias, Maine-based Down East Community Hospital. He also previously served as executive vice president and COO of Charles A. Dean Memorial Hospital in Greenville, Maine.

Ms. Wilson will join Shore Regional Health in May after serving as executive director of Centreville-based Maryland Rural Health Association. She also has served since 2017 as an independent consultant for Merchant McIntyre, a federal government relations agency in Washington, D.C.

More articles on executive moves:

Novant Health names chief payer performance officer

Kaiser Permanente names chief information technology officer

South Carolina health system names new CEO

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2021. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.