11 recent hospital, health system executive moves

The following hospital and health system executive moves have been reported on or shared with Becker's since June 17:

1. Karen Bowling, MSN, RN, was chosen as president and CEO of Princeton (W.Va.) Community Hospital.

2. Brian Evans, MD, president and CEO of Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital in Grass Valley, Calif., is also president and CEO of Mercy Hospital of Folsom (Calif.).

3. G.E. Ghali, MD, DDS, stepped down from his roles as chancellor and department chair at LSU Health Shreveport (La.).

4. Barbara Jacobsmeyer was named CEO of Birmingham, Ala.-based Encompass Health's home health and hospice business.

5. Mark LePage, MD, has been appointed senior vice president of medical groups and ambulatory strategy at Livonia, Mich.-based Trinity Health.

6. Matthew McDonald III, MD, was appointed president and CEO of RWJBarnabas Health's Children's Specialized Hospital in New Brunswick, N.J.

7. Cora McPherson was named vice president of hospital financial operations at Baptist Health Hardin in Elizabethtown, Ky.

8. K. Alicia Schulhof was chosen as the new president of Johns Hopkins All Children's Hospital in St. Petersburg, Fla.

9. John Stewart, MD, was appointed center director of the Louisiana State University Health New Orleans/Louisiana Children's Medical Center Health Cancer Center.

10. Heather Wall was named administrator of Intermountain Healthcare's LDS Hospital in Salt Lake City.

11. Jamie Wiggins, MSN, RN, was named executive vice president and COO of Little Rock-based Arkansas Children's.