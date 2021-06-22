Arkansas Children's names next COO

Jamie Wiggins, MSN, RN, was named executive vice president and COO of Little Rock-based Arkansas Children's, the health system said June 21.

Mr. Wiggins most recently has served as senior vice president, chief clinical officer and chief nursing officer at Children's Hospital New Orleans.

Effective in August, Mr. Wiggins will join Arkansas Children's, a two-hospital pediatric health system that also has a pediatric research institute and USDA nutrition center, a philanthropic foundation, a nursery alliance, statewide clinics and education and outreach programs.

Trisha Montague will retire at the end of June, after serving as executive vice president and interim COO of Arkansas Children's for the last 10 months.