Dr. John Stewart to lead cancer care for LSU Health New Orleans, LCMC Health

John Stewart, MD, has been appointed center director of the Louisiana State University Health New Orleans/Louisiana Children's Medical Center Health Cancer Center, health system officials said June 9.

Dr. Stewart will also serve as a professor of surgery at the LSU Health New Orleans School of Medicine.

"Developing such a comprehensive cancer center to better care for our community has been one of our long-standing goals, and to see it coming to fruition is an accomplishment for both the LCMC Health system and our academic partner at LSU," Greg Feirn, CEO of New Orleans-based LCMC Health, said in a news release. "The appointment of Dr. Stewart as the center's leader is the vital step needed to achieve our mission of health, care and education beyond extraordinary."

Dr. Stewart, a board-certified surgical oncologist, previously was a University of Illinois presidential scholar, professor of surgery in the University of Illinois College of Medicine in Chicago, deputy director of the University of Illinois Cancer Center, and physician executive for oncology sciences at the University of Illinois Health.

He plans to begin his new duties in July.

