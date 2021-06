Brian Evans, MD, president and CEO of Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital in Grass Valley, Calif., is also president and CEO of Mercy Hospital of Folsom (Calif.), according to The Union.

Dr. Evans helms both hospitals, part of San Francisco-based Dignity Health.

Dr. Evans, an emergency room physician, has served as president and CEO of Sierra Nevada since December 2018. He took over at Mercy Hospital in May.

Previously, he was CMO of Sierra Nevada.

