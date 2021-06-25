RWJBarnabas Health names children's hospital CEO

Matthew McDonald III, MD, was appointed president and CEO of RWJBarnabas Health's Children's Specialized Hospital in New Brunswick, N.J., health system officials said June 23.

Dr. McDonald is a veteran of the children's rehabilitation hospital.

He joined the organization in 2014 as section chief of special needs pediatrics. He went on to serve as president of the medical staff at Children's Specialized Hospital, associate vice president and medical director of outpatient services, and then vice president and chief medical officer.

Most recently, in January, Dr. McDonald took an expanded role at Children's Specialized Hospital and West Orange, N.J.-based RWJBarnabas Health, as senior vice president and chief medical officer.

