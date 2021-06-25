1st female president named for Johns Hopkins children's hospital in Florida

K. Alicia Schulhof was chosen as the new president of Johns Hopkins All Children's Hospital in St. Petersburg, Fla., Baltimore-based Johns Hopkins Medicine said June 24.

For the last year, Ms. Schulhof has served as president of Peyton Manning Children's Hospital in Indianapolis. She begins her new role July 26, becoming the first female president of Johns Hopkins All Children's.

Ms. Schulhof's "stellar track record of healthcare leadership and her keen strategic vision make her an extraordinary choice to lead Florida's finest children’s hospital," Lawrence Repar, chair of the Johns Hopkins All Children's Hospital board of trustees, said in a news release. "Above all, her patient-centric approach ensures that Johns Hopkins All Children's Hospital will continue our legacy of delivering hope and healing to our patients and their families."

Before joining Peyton Manning Children's, Ms. Schulhof served in leadership roles at Indianapolis-based Indiana University Health, and she was COO and ethics and compliance officer for Brandon (Fla.) Regional Hospital. She also served as associate administrator and ethics compliance officer for Northside Hospital and Tampa Bay Heart Institute in St. Petersburg.

