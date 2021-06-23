Trinity Health names leader for medical groups

Mark LePage, MD, has been appointed senior vice president of medical groups and ambulatory strategy at Trinity Health, the Livonia, Mich.-based health system said June 23.

Dr. LePage most recently served as the first physician CEO of Trinity Health's largest multispecialty medical group, IHA. He also was chief medical officer of Marshfield (Wis.) Clinic and served in the U.S. Air Force as a staff interventional radiologist.

In his new role, he will be responsible for leading more than 6,800 physicians and clinicians at Trinity Health. He begins his new role July 1.

Read more about Dr. LePage here.