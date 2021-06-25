Civica exec named administrator of Intermountain hospital

Kelly Gooch - Print  | 
Listen

Heather Wall was named administrator of Intermountain Healthcare's LDS Hospital in Salt Lake City, health system officials said.

Ms. Wall most recently served as chief commercial officer of Civica Rx, a nonprofit generic drug company formed in 2018.

Before joining Civica, she served as a regional operations officer at LDS Hospital. She also held Intermountain leadership roles including partner in the strategy/enterprise initiative office, director of systems improvement, and director of strategic planning and business development.   

Ms. Wall began her new administrator role June 14.

Read more about Ms. Wall here

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2021. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.

 

Featured Whitepapers

Featured Webinars

10 Most-Read Articles