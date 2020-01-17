How Civica Rx became a force in the generic drug industry: A timeline

Civica Rx is a nonprofit generic drug company created in 2018 by seven major health systems to combat drug shortages and rising drug costs.

In just over a year, the company has created partnerships with several drugmakers, distributed multiple drugs and signed a deal to start manufacturing its own generics.

A timeline of the company, from its formation to now:

Sept. 6, 2018: Seven major health systems team up to form a nonprofit company named Civica Rx to manufacture their own generic drugs. They pick Martin VanTrieste, formerly chief quality officer for Amgen, as CEO.

Feb. 21, 2019: Civica Rx announces it will start buying drugs from pharmaceutical companies rather than make its own.

April 19, 2019: Civica Rx opens its headquarters in Lehi, Utah.

May 15, 2019: Civica Rx says it will begin manufacturing and distributing two essential antibiotics, vancomycin and daptomycin.

June 17, 2019: Civica Rx teams up with Vizient to use analytics and data to get insights into purchasing patterns and provider needs so Civica can anticipate gaps in drug availability and affordability.

July 23, 2019: Civica Rx signs a five-year agreement with Hikma Pharmaceuticals to manufacture and supply 14 sterile injectable medications.

Sept. 10, 2019: Civica Rx teams up with Exela Pharma Sciences to manufacture and supply hospitals with sodium bicarbonate injection, a vital medicine used daily in hospitals for emergency care.

Oct. 2, 2019: Civica Rx's first medication is given to patients at a Utah hospital.

Oct. 24, 2019: St. Clare Hospital in Fenton, Mo., becomes the first hospital in the St. Louis region to receive drugs from Civica Rx.

Dec. 10, 2019: Civica Rx says it will ship eight critical injectable medicines to its member hospitals by the end of the year.

Jan. 15, 2020: Civica Rx asks fellow generic drug makers to donate their old ANDAs to Civica to speed up the generic drug manufacturing process.

Jan. 16, 2020: Civica Rx inks the first deal to develop and manufacture its own drugs.

More articles on pharmacy:

CVS offering emergency prescriptions in Puerto Rico

IPO of joint venture with Pfizer not discussed, GlaxoSmithKline says

Civica Rx inks deal to create its own drugs

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.