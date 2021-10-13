10 recent hospital, health system CEO moves

The following hospital and health system CEO moves have been reported since Oct. 6:

Kelly Braverman was named CEO of Lebanon, Ind.-based Witham Memorial Hospital.

Lloyd Dean, CEO of Chicago-based CommonSpirit Health, announced he will retire from the organization.

Armand Dorian, MD, was named CEO of USC Verdugo Hills Hospital in Glendale, Calif.

Jerel Humphrey was appointed interim CEO of Bartlett Regional Hospital in Juneau, Alaska.

Sally Hurt-Deitch, MSN, RN, CEO of Dallas-based Tenet Healthcare's Mid-South Group, Memphis (Tenn.) market and Saint Francis Hospital-Memphis, was named senior vice president of operations at Ascension in St. Louis.

Raymond Ingham, PhD, will step down from his CEO role at Witham Memorial Hospital.

Sandra Ormonde will resign as CEO of Tulare (Calif.) Hospital Healthcare District.

Jeremy Pittman was named CEO of Castle Rock (Colo.) Adventist Hospital, part of Centennial, Colo.-based Centura Health.

Marty Sargeant was made the permanent CEO of Keck Medical Center of USC in Los Angeles.

Hollie Seeley was promoted to the role of president and CEO of North Suburban Medical Center in Thornton, Colo., part of Denver-based health system HealthONE.