Juneau hospital selects 2nd interim CEO in wake of September shakeup

Jerel Humphrey was appointed interim CEO of Bartlett Regional Hospital in Juneau, Alaska, an Oct. 6 news release shared with Becker's said.

Mr. Humphrey replaced Kathy Callahan, the hospital's former director of physician services, who came out of retirement to temporarily serve as interim CEO.

The announcement follows the abrupt Sept. 18 exit of Rose Lawhorne, MSN, who resigned as CEO just six months after assuming the position.

Mr. Humphrey has held numerous interim leadership roles throughout the country, most recently with a hospital in Pennsylvania. He joins Bartlett Regional Hospital through a contractual relationship with a healthcare interim executive leadership company, the news release said.