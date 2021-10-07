HealthONE names CEO of Colorado hospital

Denver-based health system HealthONE has promoted Hollie Seeley to the role of president and CEO of North Suburban Medical Center in Thornton, Colo. She will step into her new position Nov. 1.

Ms. Seeley currently serves as COO of Denver-based Rose Medical Center, also part of HealthONE. Since 2018, she has led facility enhancements at Rose, including more than $58 million for infrastructure and life safety systems, a news release shared with Becker's said.

Ms. Seeley previously served as vice president of operations at Swedish Medical Center in Englewood, Colo. Under her leadership, the hospital's surgical robotic program resulted in increased surgeon satisfaction scores in the 96th percentile, according to the news release.