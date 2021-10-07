Marty Sargeant made permanent CEO of USC's Keck Medical Center

Marty Sargeant has been named the permanent CEO of Keck Medical Center of USC in Los Angeles. He has served as interim CEO since July 2020 and will begin his new role immediately, an Oct. 7 news release said.

"In his time as interim, Marty has acquired new talent, aligned our medical teams to advance patient care and enhanced surgical procedures — all during a pandemic," said Rod Hanners, CEO of Keck Medicine of USC. "His commitment to putting patients first and creating a work environment where health care providers can thrive make him an ideal leader for Keck Medicine."

Mr. Sargeant will oversee the medical center's Keck Hospital as well as the USC Norris Cancer Hospital. He served as COO of both hospitals before beginning his interim role. Before joining Keck Medicine, Mr. Sergeant was the COO for Duarte, Calif.-based City of Hope. He also held a number of positions over a 17-year tenure with Cleveland Clinic, the news release said.

Mr. Sargeant served for 10 years as an F-15 combat pilot in the United States Air Force prior to beginning his career in healthcare.