‘Cybersecurity needs to be a part of every organization’s DNA,’ this CIO says

Brian Shea serves as CIO at Columbus, Ohio-based MedOne Hospital Physicians.

Mr. Shea will be on panel "Where the Next Cybersecurity Threats Will Come From" at Becker's 7th Annual Health IT + Revenue Cycle, which will take place in Chicago from Oct. 4-7.

To learn more about the conference and Mr. Shea's session, click here.

Question: What are your top priorities today?

Mr. Shea: Organizations today are tasked with attempting their best to focus on several priorities at any given time. Prioritization in of itself can be challenging for organizations due to the evolving business needs. Cybersecurity will continue to be a priority. Cybersecurity needs to be a part of every organization's and individual's DNA. This includes focus on all three areas: people, process and technology. The goal is to continually mitigate risk for the organization.

Another high priority would be around business intelligence or data analytics. The ability to have good data at your fingertips to make current and/or future decisions let them be operational, patient care, customer, etc… is critical. Another priority is to continue to look at leveraging technology where it makes sense to improve/optimize overall productivity or provide a competitive advantage.

Q: Where is the best opportunity to disrupt traditional healthcare today?

BS: One of the biggest opportunities to disrupt traditional healthcare today is to leverage technology that allows easy transition of care for patients and providers no matter where they are in their healthcare journey. This includes the ability to treat, monitor, collaborate and communicate effectively across the healthcare spectrum.

Q: What are you most excited about for the future?

BS: I’m most excited about seeing how existing technology evolves or new technology comes to market to continually improve the overall treatment and healthcare experience for patients and providers.