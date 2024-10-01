Yale New Haven Health System, Abridge to lead AI research collaborative

Health system leaders and Epic are joining Abridge's clinical research collaborative aimed at exploring the effects of ambient AI in five areas: clinician experience, patient experience, healthcare costs, health outcomes and health equity.

This research initiative seeks to assemble experts from academia, professional well-being, informatics, health operations, and policy to provide evidence-based recommendations for integrating ambient AI into clinical settings as its use becomes more widespread, according to an Oct. 1 news release.

The co-chairs of the committee are Tina Shah, MD, chief clinical officer of Abridge and Lee Schwamm, MD, chief digital health officer of Yale New Haven (Conn.) Health System. They will lead a group of experts and industry leaders, including: