UPMC sells teleconsult technology to software vendor

A software company has acquired Pittsburgh-based UPMC's inpatient teleconsult technology.

UPMC Enterprises, the innovation, commercialization and venture capital arm of the health system, has finalized an agreement for eVisit to purchase its inpatient teleconsult technology platform. This technology, developed by UPMC in 2020, enables virtual clinical specialists to collaborate with bedside clinicians on inpatient care.

The platform supports consultations in areas such as stroke, neurology, critical care, psychology and toxicology. This acquisition will enhance eVisit's inpatient telehealth capabilities, according to a June 25 news release from the software vendor.

In addition to providing technology advisory expertise to eVisit, UPMC Enterprises is collaborating with Columbia, Md.-based MedStar Health to contribute to eVisit's $45 million Series B fundraising. Both organizations will partner with eVisit on new projects and have representatives serving on eVisit's clinical advisory board.