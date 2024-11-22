The state of the health system CIO role: 12 notes

Health system CIOs are adapting to the demands of a rapidly digitizing healthcare landscape, with 71% holding the traditional CIO title and 20% transitioning to the broader designation of chief digital and information officer, according to WittKieffer's findings.

A recent survey by executive search firm WittKieffer sheds light on the evolving scope, compensation, and career paths of healthcare chief information and digital officers.

Here are 12 key insights into the CIO role and the journey these executives take to reach it, according to the report: