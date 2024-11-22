The state of the health system CIO role: 12 notes

Health system CIOs are adapting to the demands of a rapidly digitizing healthcare landscape, with 71% holding the traditional CIO title and 20% transitioning to the broader designation of chief digital and information officer, according to WittKieffer's findings.
A recent survey by executive search firm WittKieffer sheds light on the evolving scope, compensation, and career paths of healthcare chief information and digital officers.
Here are 12 key insights into the CIO role and the journey these executives take to reach it, according to the report:
- Seventy-one percent of individuals in the health system CIO role maintain the traditional CIO title.
- Twenty-percent of CIOs hold the title of chief digital and information officer.
- Many traditional CIOs are taking on significant digital transformation responsibilities.
- The inclusion of "digital" in CIO titles has grown significantly in recent years.
- Two-thirds of individuals with "digital" explicitly in their title were appointed within the past three years.
- Healthcare CIO appointments are almost evenly split between internal promotions and external hires with industry experience.
- Eighty-three percent of healthcare CIOs came from a previous role in healthcare.
- Over half (53%) have served less than four years, showing high turnover in this role.
- Most CIOs follow a linear career path, often advancing from mid-level IT positions reporting to the CIO.
- Thirty-three percent of healthcare CIOs were recruited from CIO roles at other organizations.
- Many healthcare CIOs have MBAs.
- Thirteen percent of CIOs are licensed physicians, combining clinical expertise with IT leadership and reflecting interest in tech-oriented careers among MDs.