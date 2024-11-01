PE firm acquiring AdvancedMD

Private equity firm Francisco Partners has signed a definitive agreement to acquire cloud healthcare software company AdvancedMD from Global Payments Inc.

AdvancedMD will continue to be led by its existing management team, with current president Amanda Sharp assuming the additional title of CEO, according to an Oct. 30 news release.

Ms. Sharp said the acquisition positions the company to meet the evolving needs of its clients, expand its product portfolio and continue to invest in its business and employees.

The deal is expected to close in the fourth quarter of 2024, subject to customary closing conditions.