OSU Wexner Medical Center, Siemens Healthineers ink $105M 'value partnership'

The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center signed a 10-year deal with Siemens Healthineers to accelerate clinical care breakthroughs.

The two organizations have a longstanding strategic relationship and the new deal will foster innovation in diagnostic and therapeutic imaging, AI and machine learning for radiology and radiation oncology in addition to expanding access to care for underserved patient populations. They will create an "imaging center of excellence," according to the health system's announcement.

Under the agreement, dubbed a "Value Partnership," Wexner will purchase equipment and consulting services for the next decade from Siemens Healthineers to improve operational efficiencies and workforce development programs.

"Combining the strengths of both our institutions allows us to achieve more for the benefit of our patients, locally and globally," said John J. Warner, MD, CEO of The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center and executive vice president at Ohio State. "We have a deep bench of subspecialized scientists working in cancer, heart, neuroscience and other disciplines. Along with Siemens Healthineers, we can solve medical challenges and adapt therapies in real time for the betterment of our patients – and that is a very meaningful opportunity that we’re excited to take on together."

The partnership is valued at $105 million and the partners will co-develop technologies to improve patient care.