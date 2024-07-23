House calls on Crowdstrike CEO to testify on IT outage

Republican leaders of the House Homeland Security Committee are calling on cybersecurity firm CrowdStrike's CEO to appear on Capitol Hill regarding the global IT outage that affected healthcare organizations across the country, The Washington Post reported July 22.

The committee is asking George Kurtz to appear on Capitol Hill before July 24 to discuss the July 19 global IT outage and what the company is doing to prevent a recurrence of the incident.

CrowdStrike creates software designed to detect and prevent cyberattacks. The company is used by numerous Fortune 500 companies including hospitals and health systems.

On July 19, Mr. Kurtz confirmed that a faulty content update the company released for Windows users prompted outages across various industries, including healthcare, banking and airlines.

Microsoft estimated that 8.5 million Windows devices were affected as a result of the incident. CrowdStrike is a Microsoft company.