HHS final rule aims to boost interoperability

HHS issued a new rule Dec. 11 in a bid to make sharing health information easier and more secure.

This rule is part of the Trusted Exchange Framework and Common Agreement (TEFCA), which aims to create a unified way for healthcare organizations to share electronic health information while keeping it private and secure. Here is what the rule does:

Simplifying health IT certification: The Office of the National Coordinator for Health Information Technology has updated its rules to remove confusing terms like "Complete EHR" and "EHR Modules." This makes the certification process for health IT systems clearer and easier to follow. A new privacy and security requirement now includes tools to help physicians make better decisions using technology.





The rule encourages the use of Fast Healthcare Interoperability Resources (FHIR) APIs, a standard for sharing health data. These APIs are a key part of federal efforts to improve public health and patient care. Expanding nationwide: TEFCA aims to simplify the way health systems exchange information by reducing the need for multiple agreements. Tools like electronic directories and improved security will make it easier to share data nationwide, according to the rule.

The provisions included in the final rule, initially proposed in August as part of a broader regulatory package, will take effect 30 days after its official publication in the Federal Register.