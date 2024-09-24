CMS opens MIPS reweighting requests after Change Healthcare cyberattack: 4 notes

CMS has opened Merit-based Incentive Payment System reweighting requests to account for revenue cycle issues stemming from the Change Healthcare ransomware attack earlier this year.

Four things to know:

1. Clinicians, groups, subgroups, virtual groups or alternative payment model entities that weren't able to submit their data before April 15 only because of the Change Healthcare cyberattack can submit reweighting requests now through Oct. 11, 2024 at 8 pm ET.

2. The agency will only approve requests citing the cyberattack as the basis for the reweighting. CMS will deny applications with any other reasons cited.

3. Organizations can use the MIPS Targeted Review Form to submit the reweighting requests. The agency is unable to reopen the original MIPS EUC Exception Application Form. CMS has published step-by-step guidance here.

4. CMS will not reweight performance category data if it has already been submitted and received.