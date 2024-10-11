CHIME names 3 new board members

Giles Bruce -

The College of Healthcare Information Management Executives has named three new members to its board of trustees for 2025.

The executives elected Oct. 8 to the board of CHIME, a professional organization for health IT leaders, were:

Shakeeb Akhter, senior vice president and chief digital and information officer of Children's Hospital of Philadelphia.

Zafar Chaudry, MD, senior vice president and chief digital, AI and information officer of Seattle Children's.

— Terri Ripley, CIO of Richmond-based OrthoVirginia.

