CHIME names 3 new board members

The College of Healthcare Information Management Executives has named three new members to its board of trustees for 2025.

The executives elected Oct. 8 to the board of CHIME, a professional organization for health IT leaders, were:

— Shakeeb Akhter, senior vice president and chief digital and information officer of Children's Hospital of Philadelphia.

— Zafar Chaudry, MD, senior vice president and chief digital, AI and information officer of Seattle Children's.

— Terri Ripley, CIO of Richmond-based OrthoVirginia.