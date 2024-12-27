11 top IT role salaries for 2025

Health systems and hospitals across the U.S. are strengthening internal IT teams and expertise to accelerate growth and innovation in the next five years.
But adding IT talent is expensive. Early career and seasoned veterans in IT roles command high salaries to stay competitive with other industries, especially when it comes to AI and cybersecurity expertise. Here are the 10 top paying IT roles for 2025, based on data from Pluralsight.
1. AI architect
Novice: $144,626
Seasoned: $173,293
Expert: $204,463
2. Machine learning engineer
Novice: $129,375
Seasoned: $162,065
Expert: $197,170
3. Applications architect
Novice: $131,275
Seasoned: $162,065
Expert: $197,170
4. Cloud architect
Novice: $145,430
Seasoned: $162,180
Expert: $194,750
5. Systems security manager
Novice: $125,842
Seasoned: $156,173
Expert: $192,335
6. Software and app manager
Novice: $124,264
Seasoned: $151,161
Expert: $190,500
7. Cybersecurity manager
Novice: $125,007
Seasoned: $153,667
Expert: $189,483
8. Data architect
Novice: $129,876
Seasoned: $156,610
Expert: $186,130
9. Security architect
Novice: $134,377
Seasoned: $154,528
Expert: $184,259
10. Senior software engineer
Novice: $121,760
Seasoned: $145,365
Expert: $180,829
11. Cybersecurity engineer
Novice: $109,821
Seasoned: $134,251
Expert: $180,403