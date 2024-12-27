11 top IT role salaries for 2025

Health systems and hospitals across the U.S. are strengthening internal IT teams and expertise to accelerate growth and innovation in the next five years.

But adding IT talent is expensive. Early career and seasoned veterans in IT roles command high salaries to stay competitive with other industries, especially when it comes to AI and cybersecurity expertise. Here are the 10 top paying IT roles for 2025, based on data from Pluralsight.

1. AI architect

Novice: $144,626

Seasoned: $173,293

Expert: $204,463

2. Machine learning engineer

Novice: $129,375

Seasoned: $162,065

Expert: $197,170

3. Applications architect

Novice: $131,275

Seasoned: $162,065

Expert: $197,170

4. Cloud architect

Novice: $145,430

Seasoned: $162,180

Expert: $194,750

5. Systems security manager

Novice: $125,842

Seasoned: $156,173

Expert: $192,335

6. Software and app manager

Novice: $124,264

Seasoned: $151,161

Expert: $190,500

7. Cybersecurity manager

Novice: $125,007

Seasoned: $153,667

Expert: $189,483

8. Data architect

Novice: $129,876

Seasoned: $156,610

Expert: $186,130

9. Security architect

Novice: $134,377

Seasoned: $154,528

Expert: $184,259

10. Senior software engineer

Novice: $121,760

Seasoned: $145,365

Expert: $180,829

11. Cybersecurity engineer

Novice: $109,821

Seasoned: $134,251

Expert: $180,403