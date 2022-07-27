CMS launches Maternity Care Action Plan

CMS launched its Maternity Care Action Plan July 27 to support the implementation of the Biden administration's plans to address the nation's maternal health crisis.

The plan aims to "improve health outcomes and reduce inequities for people during pregnancy, childbirth and the postpartum period" through a coordinated effort across the agency. Measures within the plan include a "Birthing-Friendly" hospital designation.

"Strengthening maternal health is key to strengthening the health and wellbeing of communities across America," HHS Secretary Xavier Becerra said. "At HHS, we are taking unprecedented action to advance the Biden-Harris Administration's vision to improve maternal health and tackle disparities, and I'm proud of the bold action plan CMS has laid out to contribute to our goals. Today is just the beginning: we will tirelessly work to make sure all mothers get the care and support they need."