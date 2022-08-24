$3M donation furthers health equity research at U of Miami

A $3 million donation from the Chen Family Foundation will fund further research into health equity at the University of Miami and the Leonard M. Miller School of Medicine.

The Chen Family Endowed Chair to Advance Primary Care and Health Equity Research will enable the university's medicine department to recruit a leader with "extensive experience in primary and population health care," according to an Aug. 24 news release from the university.

"We have prioritized creating an optimal learning environment for students of all backgrounds because we believe diversity in the classroom produces doctors who are better equipped to serve the patients who need them," said Henri Ford, MD, dean and chief academic officer of the Miller School. "Health equity is one of the pillars of education that we teach at the Miller School and establishing this chair will help further that goal."