Teva launches first generic GLP-1

Teva Pharmaceuticals is launching the first authorized generic of Victoza, the first generic GLP-1 product available in the United States.

"By launching an authorized generic for Victoza (liraglutide injection 1.8mg), we are providing patients with type 2 diabetes another option for this important treatment," Ernie Richardsen, SVP, Head of U.S. Commercial Generics at Teva, said in a June 24 news release.

Liraglutide was approved by the FDA in 2010 for helping to improve blood sugar control in adults with type 2 diabetes. In 2017, a new indication was approved to reduce the risk of major cardiovascular events in adults with type 2 diabetes or cardiovascular disease.

The launch comes as insurers, health systems, state health plans and self-funded employers have grappled with how to cover the high cost of weight loss drugs, with some groups moving to drop coverage entirely. PBMs such as Express Scripts have noted the low competition and supply facing the GLP-1 market, alongside high consumer demand and prices that can reach upward of $15,000 annually.