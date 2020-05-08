Tampa General joint venture to build freestanding rehab hospital in Florida

Tampa (Fla.) General Hospital and Louisville, Ky.-based Kindred Healthcare have established a joint venture to build an inpatient rehabilitation hospital in Florida, the two organizations announced May 7.

The new $35 million freestanding rehab hospital will have 59 beds and encompass 80,000 square feet.

Kindred will manage the day-to-day operations of the hospital, and Tampa General will provide imaging, lab and surgical services.

Construction is expected to start this summer and end in fall of 2021.

“We look forward to partnering with Tampa General Hospital on Kindred’s first freestanding inpatient rehabilitation hospital in Florida, which will offer expanded rehabilitation services for the benefit of the community, region and state,” said Russ Bailey, COO of Kindred Rehabilitation Hospitals.

