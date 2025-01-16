Implementations remain one of the weakest aspects of the EHR experience, with customer satisfaction dropping significantly since 2022, KLAS Research reported.

About 40% of healthcare leaders reported significant issues with recent EHR implementations, while only 38% considered their efforts successful, per the health IT researcher's Jan. 10 report.

Here are the top 10 EHR implementation challenges, according to a 2023 survey of 180 healthcare organizations cited in the report (respondents could choose more than one option):

1. Insufficient change management/adoption: 34

2. Insufficient training quality/time: 30

3. Rigid timeline: 24

4. Insufficient provider staffing: 22

5. Insufficient ongoing vendor communication: 18

6. Inaccurate sales expectations: 15

7. Insufficient vendor capability: 14

8 (tie). Missing integration: 7

8 (tie). System bugs: 7

10. Difficult/prolonged data transfer: 8