Implementations remain one of the weakest aspects of the EHR experience, with customer satisfaction dropping significantly since 2022, KLAS Research reported.
About 40% of healthcare leaders reported significant issues with recent EHR implementations, while only 38% considered their efforts successful, per the health IT researcher's Jan. 10 report.
Here are the top 10 EHR implementation challenges, according to a 2023 survey of 180 healthcare organizations cited in the report (respondents could choose more than one option):
1. Insufficient change management/adoption: 34
2. Insufficient training quality/time: 30
3. Rigid timeline: 24
4. Insufficient provider staffing: 22
5. Insufficient ongoing vendor communication: 18
6. Inaccurate sales expectations: 15
7. Insufficient vendor capability: 14
8 (tie). Missing integration: 7
8 (tie). System bugs: 7
10. Difficult/prolonged data transfer: 8