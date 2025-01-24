New York hospitals receive EHR investments

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul announced investments in several hospitals through the Healthcare Safety Net Transformation Program, aimed at modernizing healthcare delivery and upgrading EHR systems statewide.

The program, established in the FY25 Enacted Budget, incentivizes partnerships between safety-net hospitals and other healthcare organizations to enhance operational efficiency and improve patient outcomes, according to a Jan. 17 news release.

Hospitals receiving EHR investments through the program include: