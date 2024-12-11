Meditech reaches milestone in health data exchange

Meditech has achieved a new milestone in its effort to improve health data exchange across the U.S., with its first customers successfully sharing data through its Traverse Exchange network.

Ferry County Health in Republic, Wash., and Frederick (Md.) Health were the initial organizations to connect to the private, FHIR-based network in November, according to a Dec. 11 news release from Meditech. Since then, dozens of Meditech customers have gone live with the platform, with more expected to join by the end of 2024 and into 2025, the EHR vendor said.

Traverse Exchange, introduced by Meditech in August, enables healthcare organizations to securely and seamlessly share patient data with one another, regardless of EHR vendor.