Meditech Alliance grows

Meditech Alliance has tripled its membership this year.

The Alliance offers Meditech Expanse members an open platform for innovation with Fast Healthcare Interoperability Resources APIs meeting the most recent interoperability standards. The Alliance now has 37 members – 28 of which were added this year – and offers 49 integrated solutions complementing or extending Meditech Expanse.

Meditech Alliance aims to provide a simplified buying process to more efficiently incorporate third-party solutions into the EHR. It continues to welcome new members.

Meditech Alliance's consulting services program has also expanded this year to include 14 firms.