Epic hosts 1st European group meeting

Epic held its inaugural European Group Meeting in May to discuss how the EHR giant's hospital clients on the continent are using its digital tools.

The company annually holds Users Group Meetings at its Wisconsin headquarters, but this was the first such meeting in Europe and will now take place there every year.

"This conference highlighted the value in working together at a global level, on a shared technological platform, to provide exemplary patient experiences while improving clinician wellbeing," said Pippa Kassam, RN, chief nursing officer of Exeter, United Kingdom-based Royal Devon University Healthcare NHS Foundation Trust, in a June 4 statement.

The technologies that were discussed included self-scheduling through MyChart at Manchester (U.K.) University NHS Foundation Trust (recommended by 98% of surveyed patients); the FastPass software that matches patients with canceled appointment slots at Helsinksi-based Oy Apotti Ab (patients are now being seen 20 days sooner); and AI-generated Patient Summaries at Tilburg, Netherlands-based Elisabeth-TweeSteden Ziekenhuis and Groningen, Netherlands-based Universitair Medisch Centrum Groningen.