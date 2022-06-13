Tech cleared for Parkinson's monitoring via Apple Watch

The FDA has cleared a technology that allows Parkinson's patients to be remotely monitored via their Apple Watches.

The government agency gave 510(k) clearance for the StrivePD software from neurology data startup Rune Labs. The software collects symptom data through the Apple Watch for care management and to design clinical trials for Parkinson's disease.

The technology helped StrivePD mobile app creator Aura Oslapas track the fluctuation of her motor symptoms and led to her getting a deep brain stimulation device to treat her Parkinson's, she said in a June 13 Rune Labs news release.

"As we have seen in oncology, the introduction of large quantities of real-world data has the power to transform drug development and fundamentally change disease prognosis," stated Rune Labs CEO and founder Brian Pepin. "This clearance is a major step toward building a similar paradigm in neurology."

StrivePD collects data from Apple's Movement Disorder Application Programming Interface, which measures and records the types of tremors and involuntary muscle movements that affect Parkison's patients.