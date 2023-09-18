Oracle launches healthcare workforce capabilities

Oracle is adding healthcare workforce management capabilities to its cloud, Oracle Fusion Cloud Human Capital Management, with the aim of helping healthcare organizations attract and retain talent.

The capabilities, dubbed Oracle Workforce Scheduling and Oracle Workforce Labor Optimization, connect an organization's EHR data on a cloud platform, which can help them with scheduling and labor needs, according to a Sept. 19 news release from Oracle.

The new cloud capabilities include employee-driven scheduling tools, AI-powered healthcare scheduling and EHR insights.