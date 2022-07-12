Optum's new joint venture includes Healthgrades

Optum Health and Red Ventures partnered to launch a comprehensive consumer healthcare platform, RVO Health, according to a Moody's Investors Service report.

Optum Health is the healthcare provider arm of Optum, a UnitedHealth Group company, that includes primary care physicians, ASCs and urgent care facilities providing care to 100 million patients. Red Ventures is a portfolio of brands including Healthgrades, Healthline Media, Optum Perks, Optum Store and virtual coaching platforms, which are now part of RVO Health.

RVO Health combines the 120 million UnitedHealth Group customers and 50 million members with Red Ventures' more than 95 million monthly unique visitors, according to the July 7 Moody's report.

"The JV will accelerate RV Health's access to new products, services and solutions, as well as provide access to a sizable first-party data audience, while UHG will enhance it's digital transformation and momentum from Red Venture's technology platform and digital marketing expertise," wrote Gregory Fraser, vice president and senior analyst with Moody's corporate finance group.

Red Ventures received cash proceeds in exchange for contributed assets under the terms of the agreement, and UnitedHealth Group will consolidate RVO Health financials in future financial statements, according to Mr. Fraser.