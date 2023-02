CVS plans to issue bonds to help finance its planned $8 billion acquisition of home health company Signify Health, Seeking Alpha reported.

The deal is also expected to close in the second quarter of 2023, according to the Feb. 13 story.

The senior notes will be unwritten by Bank of America, Barclays, J.P. Morgan, Citigroup and Wells Fargo, the news outlet reported. The bonds will also be used for general corporate purposes.